Campari Teams up with Bunji Garlin and Shensea for Carnival Action

PRESS RELEASE: International Trinidadian Soca artiste Bunji Garlin and fast-rising dancehall act Shenseea, will be the respective faces of Campari Carnival in the Caribbean, for the 2018 season. The hit-makers have inked deals to act as individual Campari Brand Ambassadors throughout the Eastern Caribbean and Trinidad & Tobago.

Campari is the world’s most stylish liquor brand, and has played a leading role in creating some of the world’s most famous cocktails such as the Negroni. For the upcoming 2018 Carnival season, the brand seeks to makes it mark throughout the region as the drink of choice for all countries’ carnival seasons, while giving consumers the opportunity to win trips, costumes, event passes and other prizes as part of the experience.

Like the drink, Bunji brings an iconic flair to the brand in the region, while Shenseea’s contemporary singles and her natural aura of style, paired with Campari’s distinct taste and look, has resulted in a natural synergy between these powerhouses and is nothing short of explosive for the upcoming Carnival Season.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the Campari team for Carnival season. It’s all about having a great time and doing amazing things and I think my brand represents that as well”, said an elated Bunji Garlin.

Confirmed thus far for the campaign, will be a Bunji Garlin “Campari dub mix” of his 2017 soca banger Big Bad Soca, in addition to a possible Shenseea collaboration.

Bunji Garlin will also be in Saint Lucia this weekend for Campari’s “Road to Trini Carnival 2018” promotion. This Peter & Company Distribution activation, will include the unveiling of the incentives and prizes for the promotion at a welcome cocktail party on Thursday November 2 at Jamrock in Rodney Bay, and a pre-event promotion during the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party on November 3. Then on Saturday November 4, it’s all about the main event at the Verve car-park in Rodney Bay. There, Bunji Garlin will headline a massive Soca fete and will be joined by a slew of Saint Lucian acts for the free “Campari Road to Trini Carnival” launch party.

Ricky T, Shemmy J & Nerdy, Ezra the Fun Machine, A1 Jugglers, DJ Yellow and Sir Lancealot will also entertain the audience from 9 pm until 2 am. Campari specials and cocktails will also ignite this major promotional blitz.

“What Campari is about to do will blow consumers’ minds. When you experience Carnival with Campari, there is something definitely above average. There are a number of activities for consumers to get involved in and above all that, some of the greatest rewards ever,” disclosed Kamal Powell Regional Marketing Manager Gruppo Campari.

Campari’s drive to conquer Carnival in the Caribbean will include several rousing stops throughout the region in the coming weeks. The stops will share the entertainment and surprises that will become synonymous with Campari Carnival.