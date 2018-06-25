Calypso semi-finals announced

[Press release] The Events Company of St. Lucia (ECSL) and the Calypso Management Committee (CMC) are thrilled to announce the qualifiers who will compete on Sunday July 1st at the National Cultural Centre in the Calypso Semi Finals Competition, in the race to the National Calypso Finals Competition.

The qualifiers are:

ALLY CAT- FIRE ONE

BLACK PEARL & HERB BLACK – TOT VILLAGE

BLAZE – FIRE ONE

DENNIS JAMES – TOT VILLAGE

EDUCATOR – FIRE ONE

INVADER – TOT VILLAGE

JN CHARLES – SOUTH TENT

LADY LEEN – TOT VILLAGE

MIGHTY SIZZLER – FIRE ONE

NINTUS – SOUTH TENT

OSHUN – SOUTH TENT

READY – FIRE ONE

ROBBIE – FIRE ONE

TC BROWN – FIRE ONE

TI BLACKS – SOUTH TENT

TI CARO – TOT VILLAGE

TINO – SOUTH TENT

WALLEIGH – TOT VILLAGE

The race to Calypso Finals is on; with the cream of the crop emerging yet again on top, proving that calypso is alive, well and kicking. The South Calypso Tent represents with five calypso runners in the race, followed by TOT Village with six calypso thoroughbreds lined up and FireOne the most recent addition to the calypso tent arena with a solid seven contenders. The stakes are high and the anticipation is building.

These eighteen qualifiers will be competing for one of the nine sought-after spots in the National Calypso Finals competition with the hope of defeating the reigning calypso king, the Mighty Pep, who captured the calypso monarchy in 2017. The National Calypso Finals competition is scheduled for Saturday July 14th, 2018 at The Sab in Vigie.

The next leg of competition, the Calypso Semi Finals will be staged at the National Cultural Centre on Sunday July 1st, 2018 at 5PM.

Tickets are $30 and available at Steve’s Barber Shop and The Cell Outlets at Baywalk Rodney Bay Shopping Mall and Jeremie Street, Castries. Tickets will also be sold at the venue. Parking for the event will be available on the National Cultural Centre Grounds. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid the rush.

Sponsors for Saint Lucia Carnival include Flow, Platinum Sponsor for the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival, Caribbean Airlines, Bounty Rum and Piton Beer. Media sponsors include The Wave, HTS/Helen 100, Vybe Radio, DBS, RCI and MBC.

Saint Lucia Carnival is produced in collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF).

