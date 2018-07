Members of the local calypso fraternity are not impressed with recent comments from Castries South-East MP Guy Joseph who, along with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, targeted songwriters and calypsonians over their lyrical content. The response from renowned calypso songwriters to the political directorate; “heed the message, don’t kill the messenger.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit