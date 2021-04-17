The ongoing CABOT development on over 365 acres of pristine north eastern lands continues to provide much fodder for debate in the public sphere. Now new details has emerged about the lucrative deal which the opposition says was bad for Saint Lucia.
The ongoing CABOT development on over 365 acres of pristine north eastern lands continues to provide much fodder for debate in the public sphere. Now new details has emerged about the lucrative deal which the opposition says was bad for Saint Lucia.
Prime minister Allen m Chastanet has informed the leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU), …