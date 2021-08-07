The cabinet of ministers of the New Saint Lucia labour party administration has been installed. A throng of supporters were on hand outside parliament building for the pomp and flare of the swearing in ceremony on Thursday.
Newly appointed education minster Shawn Edward says stakeholder participation is critical to the enhancement of …