C Bay Hard Nuts Top of the Table in SLHTA Football Champions Cup

PRESS RELEASE: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa Football Team – “C Bay Hard Nuts” continues to register their dominance of the SLHTA Football Champions Cup for a second consecutive year. The boys from the south who remain unbeatable into the second year of the competition, defeated Windjammer football team during a quarter finals knock-out stage match held on Sunday 22nd, 2017 after topping Group A in the points standing.

Sunday’s match which was held at the Soufriere Mini Stadium saw the Coconut Bay Hard Nuts knock-off the winds from the sails of the Windjammer team with the display of high quality and aggressive football. Goal scorers during the quarter finals match were Dealand Neptune with one (1) goal. Dealand completed a hat trick in the previous final group stage match against Ladera Resort. That match was won by a similar margin of 4 to 1. Other goal scorers in Sunday’s quarter finals match were: Kendal Williams with two (2) goals and Bobby Emmanuel capped off the convincing victory in the 80th minute of play with the 4th Coconut Bay goal.

Team Coach, Alvin commenting on the team’s continued dominance of the competition stated: “Our team is confident that our superior brand of football and our thirst to win will only lead to another successful championship run this year”. Coconut Bay Hard Nuts Football team is sending an ominous message to the remaining competitors in the SLHTA Champions Cup as we near the closure of the 2017 hurricane season. Coconut Bay Hard Nuts Football team will face our opponents in the upcoming semi-finals and final matches with the full force and fury of defending champions who are determined to hold on to their championship title.