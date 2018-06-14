BVI Government Confirms: Saint Lucian Vern Garde New Superintendent of Prison

The British Virgin Islands Government has confirmed that former Bordelais Director Vern Garde has been appointed to the post of Superintendent of Prison at the British Overseas Territory’s Her Majesty’s Prison.

An official announcement issued late Wednesday states that “His Excellency the Governor Augustus J. U. Jaspert, after considering the advice of the Public Service Commission appointed Mr. Garde on a contractual appointment for a period of two years effective July 2nd, 2018. He will first serve a six month probationary period.”

The statement adds that Garde, brings a wealth of experience to the post. “He has over 23 years of applicable experience in the field of Criminal Justice having served for 20 years in various ranks of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force including, Beat and Patrol, Drug Unit, Central Intelligence Unit, Inspector of Police and Head of Special Branch. He also served as the Director of Corrections with the Bordelais Correctional Facility in St. Lucia for three years,” it said.

The BVI Superintendent of Prison is responsible for the efficient and effective management and operation of Her Majesty’s Prison. This position also serves as the Government’s Chief Advisor on all matters pertaining to Prison Management and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Garde is presently pursing a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Correctional Administration, from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice – Honors Program (Summa Cum Laude) from Monroe College, New York, USA and obtained certificate training in Leadership Development, Hemispheric Security and Intelligence Forum, Supervisory Management, Professional Development in Management, Leadership and New Initiatives in Community Policing.

The new Superintendent of Prison holds certificate training in regional Drug Enforcement and International Ship and Port Facility Security. He has professional Training in Gang Investigations, Suicide Prevention, Police Mental Health Training, Protective Security, Intelligence Gathering and Analysis, Counter Narcotics Surveillance and Analysis and Intelligence Operations.

In an exclusive interview with HTS News4orce last week, Guard confirmed that he was leaving his post as Director of Corrections at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, to pursue career development abroad.

