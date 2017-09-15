Bus Drivers Under Attack

The Gros-Islet Minibus Owners Association [GIMOA] has appealed for increased security measures to protect local bus drivers.

GIMOA spokesperson Thomas St. Louis lamented a recent spate of violent incidents that has left at least two bus drivers recovering from injuries.

St. Louis referenced an alleged robbery of one male bus driver near Pigeon Island, Gros – Islet that devolved to an alleged sexual assault of a female passenger in early September. Another a Gros – Islet bus driver was reportedly assaulted with a stone by a passenger following a verbal confrontation.

The GIMOA spokesperson says members are ‘angry’ and is support calls by the National Security Minister to revisit capital punishment. [Watch video]