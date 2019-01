Gros-Islet bus driver Ignatius Jn Baptise is reeling from a violent, armed hold up that nearly cost him his life. He says he was accosted by three masked men near his home in the New Village community in Castries on Wednesday evening. His attackers made off with his belongings including more than $800 of his day’s earnings but, not before shooting their victim multiple times.

