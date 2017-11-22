Building community, touching lives, making a difference- Launch of the LPP Development Group

(PRESS RELEASE) – The three communities of La Guerre, Paix Bouche and Plateau will soon be home to a newly established non-profit community organization.

The LPP Development Group (LPP) is a team of dynamic and experienced residents who have committed to the execution of developmental initiatives in their communities. Their vision is “the amalgamation of the La Guerre, Paix Bouche and Plateau communities into a connected and positively active group, where residents contribute to and benefit from sustainable development interventions that promote physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing”.

In order to achieve success in fulfilling its mandate, the LPP will rely on the salient principle of ‘collaboration’. This is conceded by the organization and reflected in their mission statement, ‘to promote community togetherness by working in partnership with the community, businesses and government to deliver holistic interventions that are beneficial to all.’

The organization has planned a host of activities with the primary aim of fostering unity. The first activity is the grand opening ceremony and soccer-rama scheduled for Sunday 26th November 2017 at the La Guerre playing field which commences at 2:00p.m. On that day talent will most certainly be on display as various football teams from the Babonneau communities compete for the first place title and various prizes. There will also a grand raffle- all against a background of musical entertainment and lots of eats and drinks on sale. The event will also serve as an opportunity for residents to register for membership in this newly established organization.

The organization also hopes to touch the lives of residents of the aforementioned communities by virtue of a number of charity drives where the target groups would be the elderly and less fortunate. As we approach the Christmas season it is also an opportune time to give and impact lives. The organisation will therefore welcome the support of persons attending this inaugural event to bring along one food item as a personal contribution towards our first hamper drive.

The organization will work assiduously to ensure that more opportunities are made available for young persons, especially those seeking employment so that they can become more marketable. The focus areas will include sports, education and life-skills. LPP aims to leave an indelible mark on young minds in the community by virtue of a mentorship programme where professionals and experienced persons can share useful tips for success.

LPP will work closely with the Babonneau District Youth & Sports Council and other existing community/ youth organisations to ensure that the power of synergy will increase the impact of all our developmental efforts. Our communities are rich in talent and the organisation will work towards the effective utilization of these talents for the benefit of all.

The task ahead may prove to be challenging but the organization certainly looks forward to overcoming any challenges through stakeholder support and strategic partnerships with the corporate community, and key governmental bodies. We therefore wish to extend heartfelt thanks to the corporate citizens who have come on board to lend support to this initiative.

All residents and interested persons are therefore invited to come support this activity and make it a fun-filled family day on Sunday 26th November 2017 at the La Guerre playing field from 2:00 p.m. for its inaugural event.

Together we can achieve, let us make it a success!