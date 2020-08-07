The new tourism campaign, “bubble-cation” which was launched on Monday, incorporates the safe Caribbean territories to help the ailing tourism industry in St. Lucia. The St. Lucia tourism authority provided an update on the campaign on Thursday.
The new tourism campaign, “bubble-cation” which was launched on Monday, incorporates the safe Caribbean territories to help the ailing tourism industry in St. Lucia. The St. Lucia tourism authority provided an update on the campaign on Thursday.
Author dr. Anderson Reynolds says Vieux-Fort faces what he describes as a political leadership crisis. …