Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Broadcasting Dominic Fedee
BROADCAST MINISTER PUTS PRIVATE MEDIA ON NOTICE
Rehani Isidore
March 21, 2018
The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Broadcasting Dominic Fedee is putting local media houses on notice that it can no longer be business as usual.
In his presentation to Parliament on 21 March, Fedee stated that it’s time for rules and ‘more structure’ for the media.
