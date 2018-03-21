Home / News Updates / BROADCAST MINISTER PUTS PRIVATE MEDIA ON NOTICE
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Broadcasting Dominic Fedee

BROADCAST MINISTER PUTS PRIVATE MEDIA ON NOTICE

Rehani Isidore March 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Broadcasting Dominic Fedee is putting local media houses on notice that it can no longer be business as usual.

In his presentation to Parliament on 21 March, Fedee stated that it’s time for rules and ‘more structure’ for the media.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

VF SOUTH COUNCIL HOLD DIALOGUE ON BRIDGE PROJECT

The Vieux-Fort South Constituency Council recently met with community members to discuss the replacement of …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: