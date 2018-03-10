British High Commissioner Steve Mccready
BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION TOUTS “BIG LUNCHES”
Rehani Isidore
March 10, 2018
News Updates
2018-03-10
Resident British High Commissioner Steve Mccready is gearing up for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
He is also drumming up support here for Commonwealth Day 2018, which will take the form of the big lunches initiative endorsed by U.K Prime Minister Theresa May.
