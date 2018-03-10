Home / News Updates / BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION TOUTS “BIG LUNCHES”
British High Commissioner Steve Mccready

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION TOUTS “BIG LUNCHES”

Rehani Isidore March 10, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Resident British High Commissioner Steve Mccready is gearing up for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

He is also drumming up support here for Commonwealth Day 2018, which will take the form of the big lunches initiative endorsed by U.K Prime Minister Theresa May.

