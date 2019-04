The HTS News4orce team has been informed of a serious motor vehicular accident which occurred at approximately 8:30 this morning in Chabot.

Initial reports state that a motorbike which was carrying two male individuals collided head on with a coaster. Reports state that the driver of the motorbike and his pillion rider were seriously injured in the accident. Details are still sketchy at this time. We will provide an update with more information as soon as it reaches our news team.