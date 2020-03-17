Home / Breaking News / BREAKING NEWS: PM SELF QUARANTINES

BREAKING NEWS: PM SELF QUARANTINES

Allin Fevrier March 17, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Press Release:-  17th March 2020 Statement

Please note that Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet was as of this morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self quarantine. The Prime Minister immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements.

In keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer the Prime Minister has been tested for COVID-19 and we await the results.

As soon as the results are available the public will be informed.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

TOURISM MINISTER ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON SECTOR

Minister for tourism Dominic Fedee painted a stark picture for the mainstay of Saint Lucia’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved