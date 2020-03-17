BREAKING NEWS: PM SELF QUARANTINES

Press Release:- 17th March 2020 Statement

Please note that Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet was as of this morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self quarantine. The Prime Minister immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements.

In keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer the Prime Minister has been tested for COVID-19 and we await the results.

As soon as the results are available the public will be informed.