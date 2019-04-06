BREAKING NEWS: MINISTER OF GOVERNMENT RESIGNS

We can now confirm from multiple sources Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Friday afternoon accepted the resignation of the minister for the public service Senator Ubaldus Raymond.

A recent release on social media of an audio allegedly featuring the voice of Ubaldus Raymond in salacious conversation with women went viral.

So has a video featuring Ubaldus Raymond at a public function with an unknown woman dancing suggestively on him.

You may recall that Ubaldus Raymond had been involved in an extra marital relationship with an intern who was charged with blackmail. She was accused of trying to extort money from him, for not releasing the nude pictures of the then minister in the ministry of finance and their suggestive text conversation. The legal matter between the then minister Ubaldus Raymond and the 18-year-old intern, was settled by mediation.