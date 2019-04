The HTS News4orce team has learnt of a fire in the Odsan area. Initials reports indicate that the devastating fire occurred at approximately 5:00 AM today, Sunday April 7th. The fire engulfed and destroyed a wall structure located across from the Odsan Rubis Gas Station. The building is said to have housed Frank B Armstrong St Lucia Limited. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We will provide more details when additional information reaches our news team.