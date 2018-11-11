BREAKING- ICC CONFIRMS THAT GROUP A WILL REMAIN IN ST. LUCIA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the ICC Women’s World T20 group A will remain in Saint Lucia. Extreme weather has seen 40% more rainfall in Saint Lucia in the first 10 days of the month than the island would usually see in the whole of November.

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events said: “Our absolute priority is to do everything we can to play cricket and as such in light of the forecast in Saint Lucia, we explored alternative options for group A games. After considering a range of factors including a detailed analysis of weather forecasts in both Saint Lucia and Antigua and an inspection of the square and outfield in Antigua, we have taken the decision to continue as scheduled.

“Whilst the pitch in Antigua is in good condition there is no guarantee that moving away from Saint Lucia will put us in a better position to play cricket. The rain currently forecast in Antigua would impact on our ability to prepare the playing surfaces for any relocated fixtures as well as the playing of any subsequent matches. The weather is forecast to improve, and we will continue to support the local ground staff in their preparation of playing surfaces at all venues.”