Bread Van Slams into Pedestrian

September 4, 2017

A female pedestrian is nursing injuries after she was struck down by a bread van on Jn Baptiste Street in Castries on Monday.

According to reports, the van plowed into the sidewalk, destroying guardrails before hitting the unsuspecting pedestrian.

First responders from the fire service were deployed to the scene.

The EMT’s stabilized the female victim who was placed on a gurney and transported to hospital for treatment.

One eyewitness is calling on motorists to be more cautious on the narrow streets of the bustling downtown Castries.

 

