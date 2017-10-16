Brandon King sparkles in hurricane relief T20

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Brandon King, Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell all starred as a Regional Invitational XI defeated a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force XI by 11 runs in a celebrity Hurricane Relief Twenty20 here Saturday night.

The encounter, staged at Queen’s Park Oval, brought together a plethora of regional and West Indies stars with the aim of raising TT$ one million (US$148 233) to support ongoing relief efforts in the Caribbean countries devastated last month by the passage of Hurricanes Irma Maria.

As such, while the result was of academic interest, several players grabbed the opportunity to entertain the sizeable crowd which turned up to support the venture.

Sent in, the Regional XI piled up an imposing 217 for eight off their 20 overs with Jamaican Brandon King lashing an imperious 62 off just 26 balls while West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell pummelled 56 from 28 deliveries.

Windies T20 opener Johnson Charles hit 26 from 25 balls while Ashley Nurse came at the end to belt a 12-ball unbeaten 26.

The Regional XI were 67 for three in the ninth over when King, and then Powell, intervened to accelerate the innings.

King crunched four fours and six massive sixes, putting on 58 for the fourth wicket with Powell before holing out at long off in the 14th over.