Its not a case of rising from the dead, but reports suggesting that the young man stabbed to death at La Ressouce, Vieux Fort on the weekend was Alex ‘Boug Beauf’ Dalphinis, were misleading.

On Wednesday the young man, who is popular on social media for his entertaining videos, emerged to inform his followers, that it was his younger brother and not he, who was knifed to death by his cousin and childhood friend. It was a case of mistaken identity.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit