Family, Friends And The Justice For Botham Support Group Continued To Pay Homage To The St. Lucian Native Botham Jean, Who Would Have Celebrated His 27th Birthday On Saturday, September 29th. Jean Was Shot And Killed In His Dallas Apartment On September 6th By Former Dallas Officer Amber Guyer, Who Has Since Been Charged And Fired. St. Lucians Gathered In Castries Over The Weekend To Remember Jean On His Birthday.

