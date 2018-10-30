BOTHAM JEAN’S FAMILY TO SUE DALLAS CITY

Family members of slain Dallas resident and St. Lucian native Botham Jean have made good on their vow to sue the city of Dallas over his killing. The young man was fatally shot in his own apartment on September 6th by off-duty police officer Amber Guyer, who claims she mistook his apartment for hers and Jean for an intruder. The suit alleges that Guyer had a history of violence and used excessive force leading to the wrongful death of the 26-year-old. The officer was charged with manslaughter and was fired from the Dallas police department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

