Member Of Parliament For Castries North Stephenson King Has Described The Late Botham Jean’s Talents, Convictions, Beliefs And Service To People And Community As Outstanding. The 26-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed In His Apartment In Dallas By Female Police Officer Amber Guyger Who Has Since Been Fired And Charged With Manslauther. King Says Jean Was A Promising Young Man And Did Not Deserve To Die In The Manner In Which He Did.

