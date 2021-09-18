Home / Breaking News / BORDELAIS RESPONDS TO RECENT STABBING DEATH OF INMATE

BORDELAIS RESPONDS TO RECENT STABBING DEATH OF INMATE

Allin Fevrier September 17, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The Bordelais correctional facility on Friday opened its doors to the media following a bout of violence at the prison. One inmate was killed and another is listed in critical condition after two separate stabbing incidents at the penal institution. A violent flare-up among rival gangs behind bars comes against the backdrop of the management of the pandemic within the confines of the prison walls. The director of corrections asserts that Bordelais is a microcosm of the larger Saint Lucia society.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

HTS EPOLL SEPTEMBER 17TH 2021

Should the churches in St. Lucia play a greater role in the effort to bring …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved