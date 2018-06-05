BORDELAIS RAID NETS DRUGS & OTHER CONTRABAND
Rehani Isidore
June 5, 2018
News Updates, Top Stories
2018-06-05
Corrections officers executed a whole-day raid at the Bordelais Correctional Facility on 5 June, resulting in the seizure of contraband that included makeshift weapons and mobile phones.
News4orce was on hand to get exclusive footage of the operation.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Check Also
The top academic performers of the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School will have the distinct privilege …