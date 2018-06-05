Home / News Updates / BORDELAIS RAID NETS DRUGS & OTHER CONTRABAND

BORDELAIS RAID NETS DRUGS & OTHER CONTRABAND

Rehani Isidore June 5, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Corrections officers executed a whole-day raid at the Bordelais Correctional Facility on 5 June, resulting in the seizure of contraband that included makeshift weapons and mobile phones.

News4orce was on hand to get exclusive footage of the operation.

