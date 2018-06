The Bordelais Correctional Facility will soon have a new director. Vern Garde confirmed to News4orce on June 6 that he is stepping down to pursue opportunities abroad.

Garde took up the mantle at Bordelais in 2015 and was recently given a two-year contract as director of corrections.

