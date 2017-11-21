Bonner, Wade and Carter fined for breaches of Code of Conduct

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies confirmed today that the Leeward Islands Hurricanes pair of Nkrumah Bonner and Terence Warde, as well Barbados Pride left-hander Jonathan Carter were all fined for breaches of the Code of Conduct during the fourth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the Digicel 4-Day Championship.

All three players admitted to their offences and accepted the imposition of the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Bonner and Warde were reported by on-field umpires Carl Tuckett and Leslie Reifer, Jr, along with reserve umpire Bernard Joseph, for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct during the match between the Hurricanes and Jamaica Scorpions at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Bonner’s breach was upgraded to Level 2, due to this being his second breach within a year, and match referee Stewart Rawlins imposed a fine of 50 per cent of the player’s match fee. The player breached paragraph 1.2 of the Code of Conduct by showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, when he showed his bat in obvious disappointment after being adjudged lbw in the 56th over of the Hurricanes’ first innings.

Rawlins however, imposed a fine of 10 per cent of Warde’s match fee, after he similarly, breached paragraph 1.2 of the Code of Conduct by showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, when he showed his bat in obvious disappointment after being adjudged lbw in the 49th over of the Hurricanes’ second innings.

Carter was reported by on-field umpires Deighton Butler and Verdayne Smith, along with reserve umpire Roger Davis, for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during the match between the Pride and Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Match referee Carlyle Felix imposed a fine of 50 per cent of Carter’s match fee, after the Pride player breached paragraph 1.3 of the Code of Conduct by using language that was obscene, offensive or insulting towards Volcanoes’ off-spinner Shane Shillingford, when leaving the field following his dismissal in his side’s second innings.

