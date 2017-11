Shortly after 11:00 pm November 04 police responded to an assault in Boisden, Jacmel.

A man identified as Lawrence James and another individual were involved in a physical altercation. James a Boisden resident, was allegedly stabbed to the forehead.

Details on what led to the skirmish are unclear. The stabbing victim was transported to hospital. Sources have disclosed that James is listed in stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the Boisden knife attack.