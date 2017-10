Meanwhile the law enforcement officials provided an update on the investigation into a suspected drowning in the community of Micoud on October 27.

HTS News4orce first broke you the story of the search for the body of Marvin Xavier on Friday night.

According to reports, the young man went swimming off the coast of Micoud late Friday when he disappeared.

Xavier is the younger brother of Rockbert Xavier of Micoud, who died under similar circumstances in April this year.