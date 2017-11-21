Blue Dragon Karate Academy hosts grading examinations

(PRESS RELEASE) – Students and family members on Saturday 18th November assembled at BDKA Vigie Castries for the Sensei Ronald D. Clery Memorial Kyu and Dan Grading Examinations.

Some 12 students were graded within the St. Lucian Karate-style Gee-Ryu Karate System at the Academy.

Grading was conducted by the Chief Instructor and founder of Gee-Ryu Karate System, Master Valentine Clery.

Student earning their belts was as followed:

· Hilarian Cherry 2nd Dan – Black Belt (Instructor)

· Zahra Albert 2nd Kyu – Brown Belt

· Anwar Faustin 3rd Kyu – Brown Belt

· Keemai Albert Jr. – Brown Belt

· Kimberly Hotton 4th Kyu – Purple Belt

· Denniver Abessie 5th Kyu – Blue Belt (Class Leader)

· Jannoel Louis Blue Belt 5th Kyu – Blue Belt

· Gena-Marie Abraham 8Kyu – Yellow Belt

· Dehaun Soloman 9Kyu – Yellow /white Belt

· Kymani Sexius 8Kyu – Yellow Belt

· Denison Jean 8Kyu – Yellow Belt

· Destiny William (2nd Dan Gee-Ryu Karate System) received her Japanese karate Shito-Ryu 1st Dan from Bassai Karate Dojo International.

Parents of the young peaceful warriors were very happy with the day’s grading ceremony and one parent Ms. Abraham expressed her thanks to Master Clery and Instructor Cherry on behalf of the parents for the training and dedication towards their peaceful warriors.

Blue Dragon Karate Academy and the Gee-Ryu Karate Organization is now getting ready to host the awards.

We also acknowledge the presence of Sensei Clifton James who is the founder of the other St. Lucia martial arts HAK-KAWN DO as a guest at our grading.