Who do you think will take the championship?

Will it be defending champions Vieux Fort South, or team Laborie?

The third place playoff will begin at 7pm, where Central Castries will face Dennery.

This will be followed by the finals at 9pm.

Matches will take place at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds.

See you there!

