Blackheart Productions Sports Entertainment will host the 3rd play playoff of the tournament from 7pm this Saturday at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

Central Castries will take on 3-time champions Dennery. Then at 9pm, defending Champions Vieux Fort South will take on Laborie in the finals.

Patrons can expect lots of giveaways, including a trip to the US, and Martinique.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit