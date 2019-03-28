The Castries Constituency Council and the national security minister are welcoming legislation which allows City Police Officers to extend their reach outside the municipality. Questions have been raised as to the officers’ power of arrests.
The Castries Constituency Council and the national security minister are welcoming legislation which allows City Police Officers to extend their reach outside the municipality. Questions have been raised as to the officers’ power of arrests.
Saint Lucia’s security minister says the police should be given time and space to investigate …