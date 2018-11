Senator Fortuna Belrose Is No Longer Minister For Local Government. Confirmed In A November 5th Statement, The Allen Chastanet Led Cabinet Has Been Reshuffled. Senator Belrose, Who Retains The Culture And Creative Industries Portfolios, Joins Dominic Fedee In The Ministry Of Tourism, Information And Broadcasting. She Denies That An Alleged Rift With Castries Mayor Peterson Francis Was A Factor In Her Ministerial Realignment.

