Belle Vue Celebrates Creole Heritage Month

Rehani Isidore September 27, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

In celebration of Creole Heritage Month, the Belle Vue Development Committee is pleased to be hosting their second annuanl Mizik En San Nou, Creole singing competition.

This event will be held on Saturday 27 September, 2017 at the Belle Vue Combined School starting at 7:00 pm. The entrance fee is $10.00.

This unique event will feature the following eleven competing artists:

·         Sylvester Flood – Wassi

·         Bernard Francis – Ras Casimir

·         Jerome Felix – Jah Bondah

·         Ambrose Elie – Bob Marley

·         Yannette James – Oshun

·         Philip Edward – Red Bow Tie

·         Melvin Simeon – Edge

·         Patrick Jones – Gilo

·         Bradley Joseph – King Full Blast

.         Shardrick Sealys- Zeek

.         Sherlanda Siniase- Sherland

Mizik En San Nou promises to be an extraordinary experience for all music lovers. Therefore, the Belle Vue Development Committee invites all St. Lucians to attend Mizik En San Nou to support the competing artists and rich cultural heritage of Belle Vue, Vieux-Fort.

