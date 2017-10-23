BCF officers graduate from health program

GIS – THE STANFORD UNIVERSITY CHRONIC DISEASE SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM REPORT TRAINS PARTICIPANTS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC CONDITIONS.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continued the training of persons in chronic disease self-management earlier this month.

The Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-management program implemented by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), through Stanford University, enables individuals who care for or live with chronic conditions to best manage the disorder.

On Oct. 12, a graduation ceremony was held for correctional officers from the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

“For the past six weeks we’ve been participating in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program,” said Sharon Joseph, BCF Human Resource Officer.

“We work in a stressful environment where our clientele can either impact us positively or negatively as a result of working with them, because we have to supervise them. As a result of that stressful environment some of us we may have developed medical conditions, or our friends and our families may also have chronic diseases. So the training sessions served to help us manage and develop skills that will help us create better and healthier lifestyles.”

Sgt. Vilbert Eristhee, a program participant said the experience was life-changing.

“I was very pleased and happy to be selected to receive his training. Positive thinking has changed my life. I have learned and experienced having the power to achieve more and being less stressed even working under a lot of pressure. Positive thinking provides well needed relief from pain, anger and disappointments.”

Director of the Bureau of Health Education, Natasha Lloyd-Felix, noted the importance of the training program.

“We recognize the toll that chronic disease was taking on our population’s health and their health outcomes. Annually, we have increasing numbers of persons diagnosed with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancers, asthma and as a result of that it is important that persons who care for or live with chronic conditions are able to best manage their conditions.”

The sessions in Chronic Disease Self-Management train groups of persons across the island to deliver and implement the program in different communities. It is a skills based, comprehensive program where persons learn how to manage medication and stress related to chronic conditions, and how to create action plans to address the problem and develop better partnerships with their service providers.

The Ministry of Health applauds Bordelais for being one of the first organizations to come forward to request this type of support. It encourages other entities to take advantage of the opportunity and make a collective effort to improve the health of all within the nation.