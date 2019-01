Officials at Saint Lucia’s main penal institution – the Bordelais Correctional Facility have sounded the alarm on what they say has been a steady increase in juvenile detainees. In a January 11 sit-down with News4orce, BCF deputy director Lenard Terrance explained the prison’s growing juvenile population has challenged capacity levels and has depressed families.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit