Bay Gardens Resorts acquires fourth property

[Press release] Bay Gardens Resorts has expanded its portfolio to four hotels on the Eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, announcing the acquisition of the 35-room Palm Haven Hotel, said it would be renamed Bay Gardens Marina Haven.

“The hotel is in an incredible location,” Destang reported. “It’s now our closest hotel to the Rodney Bay Marina, which is an exceptional facility for yachties as well as those looking to take advantage of numerous activities in the marina, from restaurants and bars to shopping.”

The newest addition to the Bay Gardens family of hotels will re-open in mid-July after undergoing a soft renovation and staff training to align service delivery at the property with Bay Gardens’ award-winning standards.

Located in St. Lucia’s Rodney Bay area, Bay Gardens Resorts currently consists of three Green Globe-certified hotels: Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

“There will be no reduction in staffing levels for Bay Gardens Marina Haven either during the period of renovation or upon its anticipated reopening in July,” Destang assured.

The hotel is within a five-minute drive of Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel and 10 minutes from the Beach Resort. Marina Haven guests will enjoy the full benefits of a Bay Gardens experience, including six complimentary one-hour passes to Splash Island Water Park, the use of beach chairs, the ability to charge consumption across properties to their rooms, and free non-motorized water sports. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided between all Bay Gardens Resorts facilities.

About Bay Gardens Resorts

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia’s entertainment capital. All four of Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Bay Gardens Marina Haven – are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and the Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction on St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

