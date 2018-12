The family of the security guard battered while on duty at the Entrepot Secondary School, say he is making steady progress. Though the victim, George Goolaman may not be home for Christmas, his family is considering his recovery a yuletide blessing. Goolamans’ recovery has been remarkable.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit