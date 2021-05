BARON FOODS C.E.O SAYS FOLLOW THE SCIENCE ON VACCINES

Saint Lucia public health officials are raising the awareness of vaccines and its importance, as the region and the world observes vaccination week.

Covid-19 vaccines are an indispensable tool in not just the war against the pandemic, but overall public health.

However, growing scepticism, hesitancy and the anti-vaxx movement, are threatening to not only undercut, but upend immunization efforts.