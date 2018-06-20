Home / News Updates / BARBADOS PRIME MINISTER MIA MOTTLEY ADDRESSES OECS AUTHORITY
Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley

BARBADOS PRIME MINISTER MIA MOTTLEY ADDRESSES OECS AUTHORITY

Rehani Isidore June 19, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Newly-elected prime minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley on 18 June addressed the 65th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

In her address at the opening ceremony of the OECS Authority, Mottley indicated that Barbados wanted deeper political and economic ties with the OECS.

She pointed to a number of areas of mutual interest, which include, climate change and freedom of movement in the region.

Mottley also focused on regional air carrier Liat.

 

The OECS Authority meeting was being held from June 18th – 19th 2018 at the Habour Club, Gros Islet.

