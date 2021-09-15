Vandals robbed and burnt the convenient store at the balata petrol service station. The attack is believed to have occurred during the curfew hours of Monday night and Tuesday morning. The incident has left members of staff traumatized.
Vandals robbed and burnt the convenient store at the balata petrol service station. The attack is believed to have occurred during the curfew hours of Monday night and Tuesday morning. The incident has left members of staff traumatized.
The mission of Seventh Day Adventist churches in Saint Lucia will be closing their doors …