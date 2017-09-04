Bad light cuts short West Indies’ bowling stint

[ESPNcricinfo] Leicestershire 70 for 1 (Dearden 42*) drew with West Indians 377 for 7 dec (Hetmyer 128*, Dowrich 108*, Powell 82).

Bad light meant only 12.1 overs were possible on the second day between Leicestershire and the West Indies at Grace Road.

Even so, there was time for Harry Dearden and Sam Evans to compile a half-century opening partnership for the home team. Evans, 19, made 18 on his first-team debut for the Foxes before edging Alzarri Joseph to gully, where Shai Hope held a good low catch.

Dearden, 20, hit seven fours in reaching 42 off just 45 balls, but both openers were hit on the gloves during a quick spell from Miguel Cummins. Shannon Gabriel also generated good pace in bowling four overs.

Unbeaten first day centuries for Shane Dowritch and Shimron Hetmyer, and an 82 for opener Kyle Hope, ensured the West Indies did take something useful from the match as they prepare to meet England in the decisive third Test at Lord’s.

Head coach Stuart Law said: “The first day worked out well for us – the boys who haven’t been scoring runs got time in the middle, and that’s what it’s all about in these conditions.”