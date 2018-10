Preliminary Estimates State That 80%-90% Of Saint Lucia’s Banana Industry Sustained Damage During The Passage Of Tropical Storm Kirk. Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph Says It Is Time To Go Back To The Drawing Board, With The Support Of Local Farmers. The Minister Met With Farmers This Week.

