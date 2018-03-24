Babonneau Youth & Sports Council Awards 2018

PRESS RELEASE: The Babonneau Youth & Sports Council wishes to commemorate Women’s Month by hosting a celebration of youth excellence, under the theme, “Molding the Present, Impacting the Future,” on Saturday, March 24th, 2018.

This activity is being organized to recognize and celebrate the diversity and richness of the talent among “Jén Moun Babonneau”, not only its dynamic and vivacious youth but the community at large. It is appropriate and befitting to celebrate the achievements of our youth at this time to coincide with Women’s Month.

It is worthy to note that the Babonneau constituency has produced a number of stars including; Levern Spencer, who continues to represent Saint Lucia on the regional and international scene, not forgetting the Captain of the West Indies U19 Cricket Team Kimani Melius and Albert Reynolds a Regional and International Javelinier.

Those are but a few whose talent and contribution are worth highlighting and celebrating, thus, this awards evening will focus on such categories as; Arts and Culture, Sports, Music, Entrepreneurship in Commerce and Agriculture, and Community Development.

We have carefully identified various reputable institutions with which we believe that a partnership can be developed to make this event a success.

This prestigious event which will be held at the Union Orchid Gardens from 6:30pm.

You are therefore invited to cover the ceremony and disseminate to the wider public. We wish to thank you in anticipation of your attendance and ever grateful for your support and kind consideration.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

