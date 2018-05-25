Community carnivals have been picking up steam in recent weeks. In April Babonneau officially launched its brand of carnival for the 2018 season. For the first time, Babonneau carnival will feature costume bands.
Community carnivals have been picking up steam in recent weeks. In April Babonneau officially launched its brand of carnival for the 2018 season. For the first time, Babonneau carnival will feature costume bands.
The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) organized a shelter and shelter management training session for …
ITS LIVE ENTERTAINMENT KEEP IT UP ST LUCIA