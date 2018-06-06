Home / News Updates / BABONNEAU MAN PERISHES IN TRAILER-MINIBUS COLLISION

BABONNEAU MAN PERISHES IN TRAILER-MINIBUS COLLISION

Rehani Isidore June 6, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

A 35-year-old minibus driver from Balata, Babonneau is the latest road fatality, following a gruesome vehicular crash in the south on evening of June 5.

Reports indicate that tragedy struck when Joel Parris’ minibus collided with a trailer truck.

