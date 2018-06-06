BABONNEAU MAN PERISHES IN TRAILER-MINIBUS COLLISION

A 35-year-old minibus driver from Balata, Babonneau is the latest road fatality, following a gruesome vehicular crash in the south on evening of June 5.

Reports indicate that tragedy struck when Joel Parris’ minibus collided with a trailer truck.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

