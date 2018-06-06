BABONNEAU MAN PERISHES IN TRAILER-MINIBUS COLLISION

A 35-year-old minibus driver from Balata, Babonneau is the latest road fatality, following a gruesome vehicular crash in the south on evening of June 5.
Reports indicate that tragedy struck when Joel Parris’ minibus collided with a trailer truck.
A 35-year-old minibus driver from Balata, Babonneau is the latest road fatality, following a gruesome vehicular crash in the south on evening of June 5.
Reports indicate that tragedy struck when Joel Parris’ minibus collided with a trailer truck.
For the first time in over one hundred years, contestants in the Miss America pageant …