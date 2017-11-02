Home / News Updates / AVE MARIA CELEBRATES WORLD INTERNET DAY
Rehani Isidore November 2, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

On November 1, the Ava Maria Girls Primary School organized a mini-fair in commemoration of Internet Day 2017 backed by telecoms company flow.

October 29th was World Internet Day. It recognizes the day when the first electronic message was sent via one computer to another in 1969.

The day was designated to show how the Internet has changed lives and connects the world to each other. The Ave Maria Girls were informed about the negative uses of the internet. The first message sent over the computer was the word log-in. However, only the l and o were transmitted across to the other computer.

