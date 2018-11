ONE AUTO THEFT VICTIM HONED HIS INSTINCTS TO RECOVER HIS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE WHICH HE RECENTLY GIFTED TO HIS DAUGHTER. THE VEHICLE WAS REPORTED MISSING ON NOVEMBER 19TH, AND FOUND TWO DAYS LATER ON THE 21ST – SOLELY ON THE ACTIONS OF DENNIS ‘PRIO’ LOUIS AND WITH HELP FROM CONCERNED PEERS. HOWEVER, THE BIRTHDAY CAR WAS TOTALLY STRIPPED WHEN IT WAS RECOVERED IN A REMOTE LOCATION ON THE BORDER OF AGARD LANDS AND BALATA.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit